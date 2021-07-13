Thai athletes arrive at Tokyo airport to tackle first Olympic hurdle

On Monday, Thailand’s windsurf and sailing athletes led the way, successfully navigating through hours of checks after landing in Japan for the July 23-August 8 Games.
"The many steps to enter the country take about two hours to complete," Thailand’s chef de mission Thana Chaiprasit explained.
"Hence, we would like to warn the next batch of Thai athletes to prepare everything – especially documents – so they can participate in the event without any problems."
He said a medic has been appointed and tasked with checking Thai athletes' health and reporting any Covid-19 related issues to the host country.
He added that the rest of the Thailand Olympic team, including golf, table tennis, boxing, badminton and taekwondo athletes, will travel to Japan gradually before the Games start.
"A total of 42 Thai athletes will compete in the event," he added.
All athletes will stay in the Olympic village under strict Covid controls, with no spectators allowed at this Games.
Published : July 13, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021