Thai athletes arrive at Tokyo airport to tackle first Olympic hurdle

On Monday, Thailand’s windsurf and sailing athletes led the way, successfully navigating through hours of checks after landing in Japan for the July 23-August 8 Games.

"The many steps to enter the country take about two hours to complete," Thailand’s chef de mission Thana Chaiprasit explained.

"Hence, we would like to warn the next batch of Thai athletes to prepare everything – especially documents – so they can participate in the event without any problems."

He said a medic has been appointed and tasked with checking Thai athletes' health and reporting any Covid-19 related issues to the host country.