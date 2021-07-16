Messi close to agreeing new Barcelona deal: reports

Messi is currently a free agent after his contract with the club expired on June 30, with talks over a new deal dragging on.

The main problem with the negotiations was finding a solution that would keep Messi at the club, while ensuring his wages would not breach requirements imposed on Barcelona by La Liga.

That conundrum looks now to have been solved with Messi agreeing to a new five-year contract with wage cut of around 50 percent on his previous deal. The player has reportedly accepted a net income reported to be in the region of 20 million euros (23.7 million US dollars) a year, plus a bonus for agreeing to put pen to paper.

Leo Messi could stay at FC Barcelona for another five years.