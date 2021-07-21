Health agency launches ‘Vaccine Jai’ to take people’s mind off death

The campaign was launched at a virtual seminar between Srinakharinwirot University and the Department of Mental Health to help tourism personnel maintain mental stability.



Vaccine Jai is a mental health assessment tool that aims to evaluate risks and provide guidelines for pandemic-related mental health issues.

Chatwut Wangwon, a director at the foundation, said more than 4 million people in the tourism industry who have lost their jobs are at the risk of killing themselves as they cannot generate income. He was citing the Office of SMEs Promotion’s data collected last year.

“This fact is in line with the Department of Mental Health’s data, indicating that depression over an economy going downhill is one of three factors triggering people to commit suicide,” Chaiwat said, adding that this problem must be solved urgently.