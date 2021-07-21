Wednesday, July 21, 2021

life

Health agency launches ‘Vaccine Jai’ to take people’s mind off death

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Health agency launches ‘Vaccine Jai...

Thai Health Promotion Foundation launched the “Vaccine Jai” campaign on Tuesday in a bid to cut down on Covid-19 related suicides.

The campaign was launched at a virtual seminar between Srinakharinwirot University and the Department of Mental Health to help tourism personnel maintain mental stability.


Vaccine Jai is a mental health assessment tool that aims to evaluate risks and provide guidelines for pandemic-related mental health issues.

Chatwut Wangwon, a director at the foundation, said more than 4 million people in the tourism industry who have lost their jobs are at the risk of killing themselves as they cannot generate income. He was citing the Office of SMEs Promotion’s data collected last year.

“This fact is in line with the Department of Mental Health’s data, indicating that depression over an economy going downhill is one of three factors triggering people to commit suicide,” Chaiwat said, adding that this problem must be solved urgently.

He added that Vaccine Jai will be accessible at all times and will have a set of 20 questions changed monthly to constantly rejuvenate the mental health of people, especially those in the tourism sector.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Covid-related depression drives nurse to suicide

Published : July 19, 2021

More people depressed, planning suicide due to stress from Covid crisis: study

Published : June 28, 2021

Surviving the pandemic may be tough for many Thai hotels, survey shows

Published : July 20, 2021

Latest News

WHO chief backs Tokyo Olympics despite global surge of Delta

Published : July 21, 2021

Bangkok decked in lights, flowers for King and Queen Mother’s birthdays

Published : July 21, 2021

Gulf “Free Meals to Spark Community Strength” continues campaign for second year

Published : July 21, 2021

Esso (Thailand) and Esso Smiles Card Members donates 300,000 baht worth of Esso Fuels cards to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine

Published : July 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.