Thursday, July 22, 2021

life

Health agencies push vaccination for pregnant women after 16 die from Covid

The Department of Health is pushing for pregnant women to get vaccinated following the deaths of at least 16 mothers-to-be from Covid-19 in the past eight months.

The fatalities were among 898 pregnant women infected with coronavirus between December 1, 2020 and July 20 this year, department chief Dr Suwanchai Wattana Yingcharoenchai revealed on Thursday.

He said pregnant women should be added to the list of at-risk groups that currently features senior citizens and people with any of seven chronic conditions.

His department has joined hands with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Royal College of Paediatricians, Royal College of Physicians, and the Breastfeeding Centre of Thailand in pushing for a policy for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Experts say pregnant women should also protect themselves against Covid infection by not sharing personal items with people in the home, washing hands regularly, keeping distance, and not leaving the house or travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Director-General of the Department of Health, reveals on Thursday during the online seminar on the topic "Pushing for vaccination against Covid-19 in pregnant and lactating women." that there were 898 pregnant

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

