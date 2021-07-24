Saturday, July 24, 2021

life

Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins 1st gold of Tokyo 2020 in womens 10m air rifle

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins 1st ...

Yang Qian, 21, scored 251.8 points in the final, beating Russian markswoman Anastasiia Galashinas 251.1 points to set off Team China to a fine start at the Tokyo 2020.

Chinese young gun Yang Qian claimed the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in women's 10m air rifle here on Saturday.
 

Russian markswoman Anastasiia Galashina took the silver and Nina Christen of Switzerland bagged the bronze.

Yang, who was ranked sixth in the qualification, scored 251.8 points in the final, beating Galashina's 251.1 points to set off Team China to a fine start at the postponed Tokyo games.

Trailing by a mere 0.1 point ahead of the two final shots, Yang saw the gap widened despite a 10.7-point shot, as her rival made an impressive 10.8.

However, when it came to the last shot that would define the eventual champion, Galashina surprisingly shot for 8.9 points and conceded the Olympic title to Yang, who had a sub-par 9.8.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Highlights of Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Published : July 24, 2021

After a years delay, Tokyo Olympic Games finally opens amid pandemic

Published : July 24, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok Airways and Nok resume two flights from Phuket

Published : July 24, 2021

Nurse in Bangkok succumbs to Covid

Published : July 24, 2021

Phuket to increase visitor screening measures from Sunday

Published : July 24, 2021

Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins 1st gold of Tokyo 2020 in womens 10m air rifle

Published : July 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.