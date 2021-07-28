Thailands Chatchai-Decha one win away from boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics.

In his third and farewell Games, the 36-year-old unleashed a barrage of quick and powerful punches to beat the 20-year-old former Youth Olympic Games bronze medalist, who suffered a cut over his right eyebrow.

"I came up with a game plan and stuck to it. I was very happy with the way I performed in this round," said the 2013 World Championships bronze medalist, who was also sporting a cut on his right eyebrow.

Awaiting him in the last eight is three-time World Championships winner and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba. Alvarez won his bout through RSC-Injury after his opponent Daniyal Shahbakhsh suffered a serious wound on his face.

The Thai fighter needs to win the match to secure a bronze medal and finally realise his dream of standing on an Olympic podium.

"If I win, I will get a bronze. I will give my all in that bout," he said.

Two more Thai fighters will be in action on Thursday. Jutamas Jitpong will take on Irish Magno of the Philippines in the women's 51kg and Supaporn Seesondee will face Simranjit Kaur Baath of India in the women's 60kg.