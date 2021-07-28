Wednesday, July 28, 2021

life

Thailands Chatchai-Decha one win away from boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics.

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailands Chatchai-Decha one win aw...

Thai veteran Chatchai-Decha Butdee became the first Thai boxer to reserve a quarter-final berth in the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020 on Wednesday, after ousting young-gun Mirco Jehiel Cuello of Argentina 4-1 in the second round of the 57kg competition at the Kokugikan Arena.

Thailands Chatchai-Decha one win away from boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics.

In his third and farewell Games, the 36-year-old unleashed a barrage of quick and powerful punches to beat the 20-year-old former Youth Olympic Games bronze medalist, who suffered a cut over his right eyebrow.

 

"I came up with a game plan and stuck to it. I was very happy with the way I performed in this round," said the 2013 World Championships bronze medalist, who was also sporting a cut on his right eyebrow.

 

Awaiting him in the last eight is three-time World Championships winner and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba. Alvarez won his bout through RSC-Injury after his opponent Daniyal Shahbakhsh suffered a serious wound on his face.

 

The Thai fighter needs to win the match to secure a bronze medal and finally realise his dream of standing on an Olympic podium.

 

"If I win, I will get a bronze. I will give my all in that bout," he said.

 

Two more Thai fighters will be in action on Thursday. Jutamas Jitpong will take on Irish Magno of the Philippines in the women's 51kg and Supaporn Seesondee will face Simranjit Kaur Baath of India in the women's 60kg.

Thailands Chatchai-Decha one win away from boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Thailands Chatchai-Decha one win away from boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics.

In shooting, national flag bearer Savate Sresthaporn shot 74 points to land second behind Abdulrahman Al Faihan of Kuwait after three qualifying rounds of the men's trap competition at the Asaka Shooting-Shotgun Ranges on Wednesday.

 

The 58-year-old marksman, the oldest Thai athlete in the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020, shot 74 points to match the Kuwaiti as well as Italian Mauro de Filippis, Czech Jiri Liptak and Gian Marco Berti of San Marino. But Faihan, gold medalist in the World Championships trap team event in 2007 and 2018, had a better countback score of 58 versus the Thai's 52.

 

Savate, the 2019 World Cup silver medalist in Al Ain, UAE, has two more rounds (50 points) in qualification on Thursday in his bid to win a place in the top six shooters for the final. On Monday, women's skeet shooter Isarapa Imprasertsuk narrowly failed to secure Thailand first Olympic medal in skeet when she finished fourth.

Thailands Chatchai-Decha one win away from boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Published : July 28, 2021

Related News

Ratchanok claws into last 16 but Thailands super duo eliminated in Tokyo.

Published : July 28, 2021

Thai duo Jazz and Gunn aim to find their kicks

Published : July 26, 2021

Philippines 1st-ever Olympic gold medalist Diaz realizes dream with Chinese coach

Published : July 28, 2021

Sudaporn dominates 1st opponent to join 2 other Thai boxers in medal quest.

Published : July 27, 2021

Latest News

Border trade in June up 41.68% from last year

Published : July 28, 2021

Private spending slowed in June under impact from virus: FPO

Published : July 28, 2021

Nation Multimedia Group steps up with free Moderna jabs for employees

Published : July 28, 2021

UK donates 415,000 AstraZeneca doses to Thailand, 1 day after US pledges 2.5m doses

Published : July 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.