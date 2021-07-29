Pfizer data shows vaccine protection remains robust six months after vaccination even as the company argues that boosters will be needed

Pfizer's paper, which has not yet undergone peer review, showed a slight drop in efficacy against any symptomatic cases of covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, from 96% protection in the first two months after vaccination to 84% after four months.

Company officials also presented data showing that a third shot could boost disease-fighting antibodies many times higher than the level achieved by the standard two-dose regimen. They said on a quarterly earnings call that they planned to seek authorization for a booster by mid-August, reiterating the company's belief that a third dose would be needed to enhance immunity within a year of vaccination.

"There is very good protection in the beginning, and then there's waning. And when you come closer to six months, [waning] which is even more profound with delta [variant]," Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said. "The waning is . . . more profound for mild cases, but there is a clear waning also for hospitalizations and severe disease."

In Israel, Health Ministry officials late Wednesday recommended administering booster shots to older adults. The director general of the Health Ministry is expected to accept that recommendation in coming days and will decide whether the target group will include people older than 65 or older than 75.

Despite a lack of regulatory approval for boosters in the United States or Europe and the absence of definitive data, the Israeli experts concluded that the peril posed by the apparent waning of vaccine efficacy over time, alongside a spike in infections, outweighs the risk of pursuing a booster shot policy for the elderly.

The Israeli officials said protection against serious illness for those older than 60 who were vaccinated in January dropped from 97% to about 81%. For those older than 60 vaccinated in March, it fell to about 84%. They said efficacy remained at 93% for people ages 40 to 59 years.

The data released Wednesday by Pfizer, when viewed across the entirety of the six-month period covered in the paper, showed the vaccine was 91% protective overall. The findings come from the continuation of a large clinical trial that began last summer, so they do not include the period when the delta variant had emerged and become dominant.

Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, said the vaccines' protection against severe disease remains "pretty high, but we do see some lowering, particularly in real-world evidence studies from Israel. We see some lowering in that protection in risk groups such as older adults, immunocompromised."

But outside vaccine experts described the data as encouraging, even if they believe boosters will be necessary at some point for the general population and probably sooner for some groups, such as people with compromised immunity. Pfizer's analysis showed the vaccine was 97% effective against severe disease. The protection in South Africa, where a particularly worrisome variant capable of dodging immunity exists, was 100%.

"This Pfizer study, I view it as incredibly good news," said Larry Corey, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. "We have to take some basic stock here about what's our primary goal of vaccination. If we do have a virus able to break through and give you a cold, but the vaccine is keeping you from severe disease, keeping you out of the hospital ... where should our emphasis and resources be?"