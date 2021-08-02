Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Wear 2 masks for protection against Delta, says health official

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has asked people to wear face masks both at home and in public while also urging them to use two masks in crowded areas to combat the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, DDC deputy director-general, said on Monday that Delta now accounts for 69.1 per cent of new cases in Thailand while the Alpha variant is responsible for 28.2 per cent.

He added that wearing a mask 100 per cent of the time can be very effective both in reducing transmission from infected people and protecting uninfected people.

For the best results, people should follow three principles when using face masks: the right time, the right way, and the right kind.

Sophon explained that the disease is now spreading among family members, so people should be extra careful and wear masks at all times – both inside and outside the home.

He advised people who had to go to crowded areas such as markets or supermarkets to wear two layers to cover their mouth and nose – a medical mask inside and a cloth mask outside.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

