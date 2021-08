Olympians can finally earn their own money on social media

Gap told Bloomberg that it was following Rule 40 protocol. NordicTrack, a U.S. fitness-equipment company that has posted several social media posts supporting Team USA athletes, said that it couldn't comment on its marketing activity at this time due to Rule 40.

However, some agents believe that the new Rule 40 is not going to be a gold rush for athletes, because it is unevenly applied across countries by national Olympic committees, deterring potential sponsors who do not want to navigate the complexity.

"It's de-motivated potential sponsors to start working with athletes, we have experienced this on several occasions," said Kim Vanderlinden, co-founder of sports management agency We Are Many in Belgium. "It's still not to an extent where sponsors or potential partners of these athletes have huge possibilities or ways to expose themselves."

Tight controls still remain on what athletes can post during the period of the games from July 13 to Aug. 10. While they can thank personal sponsors on social media and sign new sponsorship deals during the games, even in the most relaxed interpretations sponsors and athletes have to register and get permission from national Olympic bodies to post content. But they can't mention the Olympics, national teams or feature the Olympic rings in their posts, unless the brand is an official sponsor of the games or national teams. Athleta, for example, did not explicitly mention the games in its posts about Biles.

The limitations of the rule change are particularly conspicuous at a time when athlete followings on social media are skyrocketing during a zero-spectator Olympics and amid falling TV viewership figures. As of Aug. 4, Olympic athletes have added a combined 49 million followers on Instagram since the games began, according to Facebook Inc.'s CrowdTangle tool.

"They're trying to make it athlete-friendly, but it's not," said John Nubani, a sports agent who represents track and field athletes including the U.S. shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders.

Nubani said Saunders had signed a deal with Reston, Va.-based government contractor Leidos Holdings Inc. right before the Olympics started as they wanted to support her advocacy for mental health, but "they were pulling their hair out" trying to figure out what kind of press they could or could not do during the Olympics.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Rule 40 was necessary because the body redistributes 90% of its income to sports and athletes.

"We need to at some stage protect that, so we have to make sure there isn't too much contradictory advertising going on," Adams said. It's likely there will be a review of the rule process after the Tokyo games to see how it's worked and if athletes are happy, he added.

Still, those in the sports business are skeptical that Olympics organizers will ever give athletes the freedom they want to engage in sponsorship activities.

"The IOC will loosen things up a little more each games but not that much," Baker Street's Dorfman said. "They're not going to lose the value of these million-dollar official sponsors."