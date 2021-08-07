Saturday, August 07, 2021

life

Just in: Italy claims mens 4x100m relay gold at Tokyo Olympics

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Just in: Italy claims mens 4x100m r...

Newly-crowned mens 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won his second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as Italy won the mens 4x100m relay title with a strong finish.

The winner was decided at the finishing line. Italy overtook Britain to win by 0.01 second at 37.50 seconds ahead of Britain's 37.51.

Canada, anchored by men's 200m gold medallist Andre de Grasse, finished 3rd in 37.70.

Led by China's star sprinter Su Bingtian, the Chinese team finished fourth again with 37.79 after the final in Rio 2016.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

New Zealand PM makes 14th birthday special for Thai boy

Published : August 07, 2021

Thai golf queens refocus on tour after missing out on Olympic medals

Published : August 07, 2021

Day 14 Roundup: China pockets two golds, Italy and Jamaica win 100m relays

Published : August 07, 2021

Patty shakes off rust to make late charge in Olympic golf

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

New Zealand PM makes 14th birthday special for Thai boy

Published : August 07, 2021

Labour department warns employers against deducting govt lockdown compensation

Published : August 07, 2021

Thai golf queens refocus on tour after missing out on Olympic medals

Published : August 07, 2021

Phuket tourism entrepreneurs offer THB200,000 reward for info on Swiss tourist death

Published : August 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.