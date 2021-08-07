Day 14 Roundup: China pockets two golds, Italy and Jamaica win 100m relays

After individual 100m victories, Italy and Jamaica once again won gold medals in men's and women's 4x100m relay respectively.

Led by men's 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Italy overtook Britain to win by 0.01 seconds in 37.50. Canada, anchored by men's 200m gold medalist Andre de Grasse, finished third in 37.70.

Su Bingtian helped China finish fourth again with 37.79 seconds, equaling their result at Rio 2016.

The Jamaican women's team, comprising the top three finishers in the individual event, finished the race first in 41.02 seconds. USA ranked second in 41.45 and Britain settled for third in 41.88.

The Chinese women's relay team, which made their first appearance in the final since Sydney 2000, finished sixth in 42.71.

Friday also marked a day to remember for China's ace table tennis player Ma Long.

After leading China's table tennis men's team to its fourth straight champion since 2008, captain Ma became the first table tennis player to win five Olympic gold medals, after winning the men's single title at both Tokyo and Rio Games. He was also part of China's victorious team at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

All-time leading China won the men's team gold medal after beating Germany in the final.

Their female counterparts also claimed their fourth straight title on Thursday, making China the only winner in the team event since it debuted at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Ma, the winner in the singles event in Tokyo, paired with Xu Xin to dispatch the German duo of Patrick Franziska and Timo Boll 11-7, 11-3, 11-9.

World No. 1 Fan Zhendong met great resistance from Dimitrij Ovtcharov, even trailing 1-2 after three sets, but he prevailed with a 3-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3 victory.

Stepping on court again, Ma took the first two sets 11-5, 11-9. Despite missing several match points and losing the third set 13-11, the Grand Slam winner wrapped up his victory 11-7 in the fourth set to secure China's victory.

"I hope to remember all these beautiful experiences but I don't think the Olympics is all there is to my life," said Ma, attributing his success to a strong team ethic.

"China has the best and the most people behind the scenes and this is the reason we have been able to maintain our standards," he said.

China finished the Tokyo 2020 table tennis campaign with four gold medals, only missing out on the mixed doubles, where Xu and Liu Shiwen fell to local favorite Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito in the final.