Bronze medallist Sudaporn to carry Thai flag at Olympics closing ceremony

The closing ceremony will be held on Sunday, 6pm Thailand time, at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.



Sudaporn, Thailand’s first Olympics female boxing bronze medalist, will lead the Thai boxing contingent as all other Thai athletes have flown back after their competitions.

Sudaporn will receive her medal in the women’s lightweight (60kg) boxing on Sunday afternoon and carry the Thai flag at the closing ceremony later in the evening.



The governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Kongsak Yodmanee, will be a representative of Thailand to attend the ceremony, while Prince Akishino is representing the Emperor of Japan.



The Olympic flag will be handed over from Japan to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Koike Yuriko, governor of Tokyo, will return the flag to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who will hand it over to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.



The congratulatory party for Sudaporn’s bronze medal, hosted by Thailand's Ambassador to Japan Singtong Lapisatepun, was held on Saturday in Tokyo. The ambassador gave her a flower bouquet and Japanese sweets on behalf of Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai.



The party strictly implemented Covid-19 safety measures. Members from the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, the Thai boxers and coaches attended the party. The boxing team will return to Thailand on Monday morning after taking part in the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.