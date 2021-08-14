Koeman: Barca have to close the book on Messi

Messi's departure from Barca to join Paris Saint-Germain after it became impossible to fit his contract into the club's wage structure has been the shock of the summer and also a blow to Koeman, who had said he was counting on the forward for the new season.

Speaking to ESPN, Koeman expressed his disappointment at Messi's departure and said he was "surprised by the day and the moment when I knew that he had finished playing for Barcelona".

"It was difficult because we are not talking about just any player, we are talking about Lionel Messi, the best player in the world for many seasons, and we were all disappointed that he will not play for us this season," he said, before looking to the future.