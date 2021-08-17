The Blue Elephant Group launches simply delicious ‘AZIAN BY BLUE ELEPHANT’ brand of Thai & Indian favourites for home delivery

The Group’s renowned Chef Nooror Somany Steppe, who has been crafting the finest Thai cuisine for the past 41 years and who loves to explore and create innovative menus from various cultures said: “The “Azian by Blue Elephant’ brand featuring a mix of Thai and Asian ready-to-eat menu selection was inspired by my experience with various cultures and cuisines, Indian food in particular, during my travels. I love Indian food and I had the great opportunity to have spent time in the kitchens of the Taj Group where I was able to further hone my skills in cooking Indian food.”

The concept of the ‘’Azian by Blue Elephant’ menu is ‘simply delicious’, created with love and care by Chef Nooror with the health and pockets of consumers in mind during these hardship times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The freshest ingredients and herbs for health are used to guarantee the superb taste of each dish and food boxes are prepared daily in a spotlessly clean and hygienic kitchen.

‘Azian by Blue Elephant’ home delivery can be ordered daily from 10.30 hrs. to 19.30 hrs. as per following channels:

☎ Tel : 02 115 9830 / 080 070 1771

📌Line : @azian https://page.line.me/azian

📌GRAB : AZIAN by Blue Elephant–Sukhumvit Soi 13 https://bit.ly/2VtWLY4

📌LINEMAN : https://wongn.ai/1rwgv