Tuesday, August 17, 2021

life

The Blue Elephant Group launches simply delicious ‘AZIAN BY BLUE ELEPHANT’ brand of Thai & Indian favourites for home delivery

The Blue Elephant Group which operates the Blue Elephant Cooking School & Restaurant in Bangkok and Phuket, has expanded into the home delivery market by introducing the “Azian by Blue Elephant” brand offering a selection of simply delicious Thai and Indian favourites with friendly prices ranging from Baht 75 to 160.

Beef Biryani Rice

The Group’s renowned Chef Nooror Somany Steppe, who has been crafting the finest Thai cuisine for the past 41 years and who loves to explore and create innovative menus from various cultures said: “The “Azian by Blue Elephant’ brand featuring a mix of Thai and Asian ready-to-eat menu selection was inspired by my experience with various cultures and cuisines, Indian food in particular, during my travels. I love Indian food and I had the great opportunity to have spent time in the kitchens of the Taj Group where I was able to further hone my skills in cooking Indian food.”

The concept of the ‘’Azian by Blue Elephant’ menu is ‘simply delicious’, created with love and care by Chef Nooror with the health and pockets of consumers in mind during these hardship times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The freshest ingredients and herbs for health are used to guarantee the superb taste of each dish and food boxes are prepared daily in a spotlessly clean and hygienic kitchen.

‘Azian by Blue Elephant’ home delivery can be ordered daily from 10.30 hrs. to 19.30 hrs. as per following channels:

☎ Tel : 02 115 9830 / 080 070 1771

📌Line : @azian https://page.line.me/azian

📌GRAB : AZIAN by Blue Elephant–Sukhumvit Soi 13 https://bit.ly/2VtWLY4

📌LINEMAN : https://wongn.ai/1rwgv

Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Rice

Menu Selections:

Indian Curry & Rice

o Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Rice (@Baht 140)

o Chicken Butter Curry Rice (@Baht 140)

o Chicken Madras Curry Rice (@Baht 140)

o Chicken Vindaloo Curry Rice (@Baht 140)

Halal Option

o Chicken Biryani Rice (@Baht 99)

o Beef Biryani Rice (@Baht 129)

Grill

o Chicken Tikka Satay with Mint Sauce (@Baht 69)

o Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce (@Baht 75)

Beef Paneang Curry Rice

Thai Curry & Rice

o Chicken Green Curry Rice (@Baht 140)

o Roasted Duck Red Curry Rice (@Baht 160)

o Chicken Massaman Curry Rice (@Baht 140)

o Beef Massaman Curry Rice (@Baht 160)

o Chicken Paneang Curry Rice (@Baht 140)

o Beef Paneage Curry Rice (@Baht 160)

o Beef with Fennel Leaves Curry Rice (@Baht 160)

Also available is ‘Azian by Blue Elephant Take Home counters at:

o Icon Siam, Siam Takashimaya,UG Zone

o Siam Paragon,Gourmet Market, G Floor

o Central Chidlom, Tops Market, G Floor

o Central Ladprao, Tops Market, G Floor

Roasted Duck Red Curry

Published : August 17, 2021

