Juventus signs Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo

The negotiations between Juve and Sassuolo have been dragging on for months. It was reported Arsenal had a high offer, but the player only set his heart on the Old Lady.

According to Juve, an agreement with Sassuolo for the free temporary acquisition, until June 30, 2023, of the registration rights of Locatelli has been finalized.

"The agreement entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player's registrations rights, subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season 2022-23. The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is 25 million euros, payable in three years," read a statement.

"Furthermore, a maximum of 12.5 million of cumulative bonuses are envisaged upon achievement of further sporting performance objectives," it added.