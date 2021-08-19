Thursday, August 19, 2021

life

Juventus signs Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Juventus signs Manuel Locatelli fr...

Serie A giants Juventus have finally wrapped up Manuel Locatellis transfer on Wednesday, as the Italian international joined the Bianconeri from Sassuolo on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Having come through the youth academy of AC Milan, Locatelli established himself as a gigantic presence at Mapei Stadium after moving to Sassuolo. In Azzurri's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign this summer, the midfielder also provided an outstanding performance, as he bagged a brace in Italy's 3-0 group victory over Switzerland.

The negotiations between Juve and Sassuolo have been dragging on for months. It was reported Arsenal had a high offer, but the player only set his heart on the Old Lady.

According to Juve, an agreement with Sassuolo for the free temporary acquisition, until June 30, 2023, of the registration rights of Locatelli has been finalized.

"The agreement entails the obligation for Juventus to definitely acquire the player's registrations rights, subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season 2022-23. The agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is 25 million euros, payable in three years," read a statement.

"Furthermore, a maximum of 12.5 million of cumulative bonuses are envisaged upon achievement of further sporting performance objectives," it added.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Panipak and Coach Choi attend to film ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ for Thai people

Published : August 19, 2021

This Months Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs: August 2021

Published : August 19, 2021

Asia Album: Take a trip to historic city of Ayutthaya in Thailand

Published : August 19, 2021

Lukaku returns to Chelsea, vows to live up to record transfer fee

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

PTTEP donates Robots to End-to-End field hospital in the fight against COVID-19

Published : August 19, 2021

Thai GDP to shrink 1.1% this year if virus crisis worsens: CIMBT

Published : August 19, 2021

Panipak and Coach Choi attend to film ‘Online Taekwondo Class’ for Thai people

Published : August 19, 2021

SET down as Thai protests, outbreak spook foreign investors

Published : August 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.