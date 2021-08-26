Day 1 Roundup: Australia tops medal standings with 6 golds at Tokyo Paralympics

It was the first of the 24 gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday as the Games kicked off after a year's delay due to COVID-19.

Medals were also awarded in swimming and wheelchair fencing.

China swept all the four golds in wheelchair fencing on Wednesday, bringing its medal total to eight.

Wheelchair fencer Li Hao beat Ukraine's Artem Manko to claim China's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. This was also the first gold the 26-year-old won in his Paralympic debut.

"I wanted to try my best and what we practised as usual. I was just using my pace to get every point," Li said.

Later, Chinese swimmer Zhang Li won the fifth gold for the country in the women's 200m freestyle-S5, after a stunning late surge in the last 50m to beat Britain's Tully Kearney.

"I spent five years preparing for this. At the last turn I was able to see Tully Kearney, who was in the first place. I just told myself to go for it. I just kept chasing, and I finally was able to do it," Zhang said.

The 23-year-old first competed in the Rio 2016 Paralympics, taking home three golds.