Saturday, August 28, 2021

life

MANCHESTER UNITED Squad depth 2021-22

After return to Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Prepare to play offensively alongside Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba and Rashford.

Manchester United have agreed to pay £12.8m for the 36-year-old and  they have reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

This is the Squad depth of Manchester United, both the starting and the subs this season.

Do you think they are strong enough to compete for the Premier League title with  Manchester City ,Chelsea and Liverpool?

Published : August 28, 2021

