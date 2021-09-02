Marriott Bonvoy’s Latest Global Promotion Invites Members To Embrace Adventure

View
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, is inviting members to step away from their routine and embrace exciting adventures with a new global promotion. Registration starts today for the offer, which makes it easier and quicker to earn points to redeem free nights, exchange for gift cards and bid on Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences.
Registered members will receive 1,500 bonus points on stays around the world that occur between September 14, 2021 and December 12, 2021. As a further incentive, members will also receive 3,000 additional points for stays at All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy resorts during the same period. To take advantage of the promotion, members must register here before November 28, 2021.
This is the first promotion that includes the newest offering in the Marriott Bonvoy travel program, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy, which currently consists of 25+ resorts in locations across the Caribbean and Latin America where members can now earn and redeem points. With this promotion, members could earn 4,500 bonus points for a stay at one of these exclusive resorts.
It is possible to begin earning points from the very first stay after registration and on each eligible stay thereafter that falls within the 90-day earning period. The offer is global, providing more opportunities to experience the world through Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary hotel brands – whether that’s close to home or in the most inspiring destinations around the globe.
In addition to the global promotion, members enjoy other benefits like exclusive rates when they book directly with Marriott, contactless check-in with the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app and free Wi-Fi for every stay. To join Marriott Bonvoy for free and to learn more about all the benefits, visit Marriott.com
Here are some important details:
• With this promotion, you can earn unlimited bonus points. There is no limit to the number of bonus points you can earn during the promotion period.
• Stays made prior to registration are not eligible to earn bonus points with this promotion. So, please register here.
• Remember to book stays directly with Marriott on Marriott.com, Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center. Rates available through most third-party online retailers and select travel agency rates do not qualify for this promotion.
• The following brands are not participating in the promotion: Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks. Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, BVLGARI, and other hotels that do not currently participate in Marriott Bonvoy® are also excluded from the promotion.
To see the Terms & Conditions, visit here.
