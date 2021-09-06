Tokyo Paralympic Games close in honor of a world where differences shine

Zhang Xuemei, who won the silver with the Chinese women's wheelchair basketball team, served as Team China's flagbearer at the ceremony.

Together with the flagbearers, the city of Tokyo which has appeared on the field is completed and turned into a "City Where Differences Shine."

Three schools, two from Japan and one from overseas have been presented with the I'mPOSSIBLE Award in recognition of their contribution to creating a more inclusive society.

The Paralympic flag handover marks the start of the next Paralympic cycle, as France is to host the Summer Paralympic Games in 2024 for the first time in its history.

The flag is lowered as the Paralympic anthem plays. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike officially handed it to the IPC president Parsons, who entrusted the flag to the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

After the French national flag is raised to its national anthem, Paris 2024 presented its artistic segment, offering a celebration of sport that harnesses the inspirational power of Para athletes.

"I am pleased to address you on the occasion of the closing of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said. "Our long journey is now coming to an end. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are its final stage, and it has been wonderful to see each venue filled with smiles."

Hashimoto said she was "overwhelmed" by the astonishing performances of all Paralympians, adding "your impact as Paralympians have a message for all of us. You have inspired many of us to start our own new journeys. You have given us the insight and the power to look at ourselves and shape our own futures."

"I am so glad we hosted the Olympic and Paralympic Games. I believe in the value they bring," said Hashimoto. "In 2024, athletes and sports lovers all over the world will be united again. We send the city of Paris our sincerest good wishes for a successful Paris 2024 Games. We will meet again soon."

After 12 days of excitement and encouragement, China collected a total of 207 medals, with 96 golds, 60 silvers and 51 bronzes, finishing atop the medal tally for five Games in a row.