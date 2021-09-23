Vaccinated pregnant peoples protection passes to babies

The study -- one of the first to measure antibody levels in umbilical cord blood to distinguish whether immunity is from infection or vaccines -- found that 36 newborns tested at birth all had antibodies to protect against Covid-19 after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

"We didn't anticipate that. We expected to see more variability," said Ashley Roman, an obstetrician at NYU Langone Health System and co-author of the study.

The data could help encourage more people to get vaccinated during their pregnancies. Only 30% of pregnant people ages 18 to 49 are vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Sept. 11, despite growing evidence of prenatal vaccine safety. Given the study's small sample size, the team is now looking at results from a larger group, as well as how long immunization lasts for infants after birth.

"We pushed this data out relatively early because it's a unique finding and it has important implications for care," Roman said. "Right now we're recommending all pregnant women receive the vaccine for maternal benefit."