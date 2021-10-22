Fri, October 22, 2021

life

Sports Authority sets up panel to resolve issue with WADA

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Sports Authority sets up panel to r...

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) will set up a special committee to resolve the issue which the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled that Thailand is non-compliance to the 2021 Anti-Doping Code, said Dr Kongsak Yodmanee, SAT governor on Thursday.

Earlier this month Thailand along with North Korea and Indonesia were declared non-compliant by WADA, resulting in the three countries ineligible for hosting regional, continental or world championships, while their representatives will also not be allowed to sit at boards or committees until their countries have been reinstated or for one year, whichever is longer.
 

Sports Authority sets up panel to resolve issue with WADA

The three national flags will also not be flown at regional, continental or world championships, or at other major events except for the Olympics and Paralympics.

The ban was effective since October 8 and will not affect the right to host a sport event that had been granted before said date.

WADA stated that Thailand’s non-compliance stemmed from the Thailand National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO)’s failure to fully implement the 2021 Anti-Doping Code.

“We need to adjust the testing regulations and related laws to fully comply with WADA’s requirements,” said Kongsak. “The panel will be set up within this month and will comprise of representatives from SAT, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Council of State.”

Kongsak added that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over this issue which affects all Thai athletes, and has tasked the SAT to resolve it as soon as possible.

“We believe that the panel will help resolve the issue within 3-4 months when Thailand will have the non-compliance status removed,” he said.

Related Stories

Thailand marked non-compliant to doping controls due to testing time slots

Non-compliance stamp sparks push for amendment of anti-doping law

SAT already proposed a law organisation for amendment of anti-doping law

 

Related News

Published : October 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and says people can get a shot different from their original dose

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Gates aims to accelerate global access to Mercks covid pill

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Nearly 70% players of English Premier League fully vaccinated

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Global lung health meet opens with top three science announcements

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Latest News

Airports across Thailand get ready for the big day

Published : Oct 22, 2021

TAT offers guidelines for people wanting to visit Thailand

Published : Oct 22, 2021

UK hopes Thailand will announce net-zero emissions target date soon, identifies 3 challenges to overcome

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Agriculture Ministry eyes connecting with China’s railway to expand trade routes

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.