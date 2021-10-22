Sports Authority sets up panel to resolve issue with WADA

The three national flags will also not be flown at regional, continental or world championships, or at other major events except for the Olympics and Paralympics.

The ban was effective since October 8 and will not affect the right to host a sport event that had been granted before said date.

WADA stated that Thailand’s non-compliance stemmed from the Thailand National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO)’s failure to fully implement the 2021 Anti-Doping Code.

“We need to adjust the testing regulations and related laws to fully comply with WADA’s requirements,” said Kongsak. “The panel will be set up within this month and will comprise of representatives from SAT, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Council of State.”

Kongsak added that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over this issue which affects all Thai athletes, and has tasked the SAT to resolve it as soon as possible.

“We believe that the panel will help resolve the issue within 3-4 months when Thailand will have the non-compliance status removed,” he said.