Thu, October 14, 2021

life

Non-compliance stamp sparks push for amendment of anti-doping law

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) said it will amend all anti-doping laws after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) declared Thailand non-compliant with the 2021 Anti-Doping Code.

The other two countries marked non-compliant are North Korea and Indonesia.

This declaration means that Thailand and the two countries will not be allowed to hold any international tournaments and their national flags will also not be flown at any international sporting events.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the sports authority has acknowledged WADA’s declaration and discussed the option of amending legislation related to doping with law expert Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

 

Nation Thailnad
