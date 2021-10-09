Non-compliance stamp sparks push for amendment of anti-doping law

The other two countries marked non-compliant are North Korea and Indonesia.

This declaration means that Thailand and the two countries will not be allowed to hold any international tournaments and their national flags will also not be flown at any international sporting events.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the sports authority has acknowledged WADA’s declaration and discussed the option of amending legislation related to doping with law expert Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.