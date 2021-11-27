Jarred Brooks Submits Lito Adiwang in Dominant Debut at ONE: NEXTGEN III

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion and current #4-ranked strawweight contender Alex Silva tapped out veteran Rene Catalan via armbar in the first round of their highly anticipated rematch. Silva brought Catalan down to the mat after the Filipino star missed with a combination. Once on the ground, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt cleverly worked his way into the perfect position to secure the bout-ending submission.



Multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion Panpayak Jitmuangnon scored a unanimous decision victory over promotional newcomer Daniel Puertas in a three-round ONE Super Series kickboxing contest. Panpayak showcased his precision and power early, connecting on a laser-like left hand down the middle to knock Puertas down in round one. Puertas survived and tried to increase the pressure in rounds two and three, but Panpayak continued his solid counterstriking to dominate the rest of the way.





Rising star Ruslan Emilbek Uulu took care of business against Dutch lightweight Pieter Buist to win by unanimous decision after three grueling rounds. Uulu wasted no time at the sound of the opening bell, immediately landing a takedown that brought the action to the ground. The Kyrgyzstani fighter utilized superior wrestling to keep Buist’s back glued to the mat, scoring major points with the judges. Buist tried to come back, using his length to keep his opponent at bay, but Uulu would not be denied and applied consistent pressure as the fight progressed.



Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo kicked off a fantastic card with a resounding victory over highly regarded Thai fighter Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym in a ONE Super Series kickboxing contest. Lobo was fast and powerful with his precise punching from the first round to the last, while Rodlek was unable to make the necessary adjustments. Featuring a consistent left hook to the body and a terrific right uppercut, Lobo blew past Rodlek on the judges’ scorecards to take home a surprising unanimous decision after three rounds.





Official Results for ONE: NEXTGEN III

Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Jarred Brooks def. Lito Adiwang via Submission (Arm Triangle) at 3:07 of R2

Muay Thai - Bantamweight: Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via KO at 2:39 of R1

Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Alex Silva def. Rene Catalan via Submission (Armbar) at 3:35 of R1

Kickboxing - Flyweight: Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Daniel Puertas via Unanimous Decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Lightweight: Ruslan Emilbek Uulu def. Pieter Buist via Unanimous Decision

Kickboxing - Bantamweight: Felipe Lobo def. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via Unanimous Decision