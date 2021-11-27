Jarred Brooks Submits Lito Adiwang in Dominant Debut at ONE: NEXTGEN III

In the main event, promotional newcomer Jarred Brooks stunned #5-ranked strawweight contender Lito Adiwang via arm triangle submission after controlling the bout from start to finish.
Brooks shot for a takedown almost immediately when the fight began, successfully bringing the action to the mat with a double-leg. With his back on the canvas, Adiwang tried his best to defend against the American’s top pressure as Brooks advanced his position. In the second round, Brooks landed two more takedowns, including an emphatic slam, before swiftly transitioning to the fight-ending choke. With his arm trapped and nowhere to go, Adiwang had no choice but to tap out.
In the co-main event, former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov returned to Muay Thai and made quick work of Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym, landing a beautiful uppercut toward the end of the first round to score a stoppage victory. Ramazanov used his reach advantage early, keeping Pongsiri at the end of his striking range. As the Thai tried to close the distance, Ramazanov caught him coming in with the right hand, ending the bout abruptly.
Former ONE Strawweight World Champion and current #4-ranked strawweight contender Alex Silva tapped out veteran Rene Catalan via armbar in the first round of their highly anticipated rematch. Silva brought Catalan down to the mat after the Filipino star missed with a combination. Once on the ground, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt cleverly worked his way into the perfect position to secure the bout-ending submission.
Multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion Panpayak Jitmuangnon scored a unanimous decision victory over promotional newcomer Daniel Puertas in a three-round ONE Super Series kickboxing contest. Panpayak showcased his precision and power early, connecting on a laser-like left hand down the middle to knock Puertas down in round one. Puertas survived and tried to increase the pressure in rounds two and three, but Panpayak continued his solid counterstriking to dominate the rest of the way.
Rising star Ruslan Emilbek Uulu took care of business against Dutch lightweight Pieter Buist to win by unanimous decision after three grueling rounds. Uulu wasted no time at the sound of the opening bell, immediately landing a takedown that brought the action to the ground. The Kyrgyzstani fighter utilized superior wrestling to keep Buist’s back glued to the mat, scoring major points with the judges. Buist tried to come back, using his length to keep his opponent at bay, but Uulu would not be denied and applied consistent pressure as the fight progressed.
Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo kicked off a fantastic card with a resounding victory over highly regarded Thai fighter Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym in a ONE Super Series kickboxing contest. Lobo was fast and powerful with his precise punching from the first round to the last, while Rodlek was unable to make the necessary adjustments. Featuring a consistent left hook to the body and a terrific right uppercut, Lobo blew past Rodlek on the judges’ scorecards to take home a surprising unanimous decision after three rounds.
Official Results for ONE: NEXTGEN III
Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Jarred Brooks def. Lito Adiwang via Submission (Arm Triangle) at 3:07 of R2
Muay Thai - Bantamweight: Alaverdi Ramazanov def. Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via KO at 2:39 of R1
Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Alex Silva def. Rene Catalan via Submission (Armbar) at 3:35 of R1
Kickboxing - Flyweight: Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Daniel Puertas via Unanimous Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Lightweight: Ruslan Emilbek Uulu def. Pieter Buist via Unanimous Decision
Kickboxing - Bantamweight: Felipe Lobo def. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym via Unanimous Decision
Published : November 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
