Fri, November 26, 2021

life

Stamp Fairtex Fires Back at Ritu Phogat: “I’m not scared of her at all”

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Stamp Fairtex Fires Back at Ritu Ph...

Former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex recently responded to Ritu Phogat’s claim that the Thai warrior showed fear during their staredown at ONE: Empower.

Stamp, the #2-ranked atomweight contender, believes it’s Phogat who is afraid of what’s to come.

“I do respect Ritu, she is a great fighter. She’s great at what she does, which is wrestling. I’m great at what I have, which is Muay Thai. That being said, I’m not scared of her at all. It’s quite the opposite,” Stamp said in a recent interview with ONE Championship.
 
“I have full confidence in my skills, so I don’t know what she’s talking about. To me, it’s more like whoever imposes their will in this fight is going to take home the victory.”
 
Stamp and has traded barbs with Phogat, the #4-ranked atomweight contender, for the past few weeks leading up to their highly anticipated showdown. The two are scheduled to square off in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final, set for ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3.

Stamp Fairtex Fires Back at Ritu Phogat

Related Stories

“I think Ritu has to be concerned with my striking and all of my weapons. That’s why she’s going to try to take me down the first chance she gets,” Stamp said.
 
“I have to keep this a long-range fight. But in case she successfully takes me to the canvas, I’ll be ready. I’ve worked a lot on my takedown defense in training too.”
 
The Stamp-Phogat showdown offers the classic striker versus grappler dynamic, which many fans love. However, this fight could go to who wants it more, or whoever can impose their game plan.
 

Stamp Fairtex Fires Back at Ritu Phogat
Stamp, for the most part, remains confident she can handle Phogat on the ground. Phogat is an Indian wrestling champion who has used her mat skills to dominate so far in her time in ONE Championship.
 
That being said, Stamp believes in her skills enough to think the can hang with Phogat on the mat, if the fight hits the canvas.
 
“I would say my ground game is constantly improving each time I fight. It has been five years since I started training, and I never thought I’d get this far. Now to be in the Grand Prix finals, I’m even more confident of my grappling skills,” Stamp said.
 
“I just want to get better everyday, and that’s what I’m focused on. For this fight in particular, I’ve given extra focus on defending her wrestling. I think a lot of the fans will be surprised.”
 
Stamp and Phogat lock horns in the highly anticipated ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: Winter Warriors, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 3.
 
The winner will earn the right to face ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee when the Singaporean superstar returns sometime in 2022.

Related News

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

German coach Ralf Rangnick named Manchester Uniteds interim manager

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Denice Zamboanga Picks Close Friend Stamp Fairtex to Beat Ritu Phogat in Grand Prix Final

Published : Nov 26, 2021

THE FUTURE OF RETAILER AND CPG COLLABORATION

Published : Nov 25, 2021

A review of the first year of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Latest News

PT Max Card holders can get THB100 off on kitchen gas cylinder if they also have state welfare card

Published : Nov 26, 2021

SET slumps over 2% on a bad day for Asian stock indices

Published : Nov 26, 2021

GULF teams up with IEAT and PEA ENCOM for the joint study and investment in a power business in Samut Sakorn Industrial Estate

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Thai-Cambodia border provinces await CCSA okay before flinging open doors from Dec 16

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.