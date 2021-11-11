Muay Thai included in prestigious National Artist category

Amateur Muay Thai Association of Thailand president Sakchai Thapsuwan said Muay Thai was a typical Thai martial art and the sport's competitors who excel should also have the opportunity to be listed in the National Artist category.
He said the move would help motivate Muay Thai fighters as they can now be honoured as national artists, which could make "them and their families famous".
“We would like to thank Parliament’s Sports Commission for the promotion,” he said.
He also expected Muay Thai fighters who are honoured as national artists to be good role models for younger generations in the future.
Meanwhile, popular Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek said he was glad Muay Thai has been listed in the National Artist category.
He too was of the belief that Muay Thai fighters who are honoured could become “famous”.
National Artist, a title granted annually by the Office of the National Culture Commission of Thailand, recognises notable or excelling artists in the area of cultural heritage.
Published : November 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
