Fri, November 26, 2021

life

German coach Ralf Rangnick named Manchester Uniteds interim manager

England’s Manchester United has reached an agreement with 63-year-old German coach Ralf Ragnick to become an interim manager for six months until the end of May. Once the six months are up, he will become the club’s consultant for two years.

The club is negotiating Rangnick’s compensation with his current club Lokomotiv Moscow, though no problems are expected.

Rangnick, however, will not be helping out in the Man U-Chelsea face-off on Sunday because he still does not have a work permit.

Who is Ralf Rangnick?

Rangnick was referred to as “The Professor” when he managed German teams Stuttgart, Schalke 04, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Though he hasn’t won too many major trophies, he did invent the “gegenpressing” style, which means a team must regain possession of the ball immediately.

He has also served as a model for many other German football managers, ranging from Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) to Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich) and Hansi Flick (Germany).

They have all commended Rangnick’s style and adapted his system to great success.

Rangnick’s last job as manager was with RB Leipzig in 2019 before he became the head of sports and development for the Russian Premier League’s Lokomotive Moscow.

However, Rangnick prefers to be a consultant as that was the condition he set before signing up with the English Premier League team.

Now it’s a game of waiting to see if the Red Devils will regain their glory in the six months under Rangnick before he passes the torch on to the next manager. The Professor is, however, expected to continue pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Published : November 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

