German coach Ralf Rangnick named Manchester Uniteds interim manager

He has also served as a model for many other German football managers, ranging from Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) to Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich) and Hansi Flick (Germany).

They have all commended Rangnick’s style and adapted his system to great success.

Rangnick’s last job as manager was with RB Leipzig in 2019 before he became the head of sports and development for the Russian Premier League’s Lokomotive Moscow.

However, Rangnick prefers to be a consultant as that was the condition he set before signing up with the English Premier League team.

Now it’s a game of waiting to see if the Red Devils will regain their glory in the six months under Rangnick before he passes the torch on to the next manager. The Professor is, however, expected to continue pulling the strings behind the scenes.