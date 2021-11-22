Who will be Manchester United’s new manager?

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane held the post of manager for Real Madrid twice – from 2016-2018 and from 2019-2021. The club won two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles under his management.

He may be Manchester United’s first choice, but Zidane – a former midfielder who made France the world champion in 1998 – said he is not ready to take the job.

The first reason is he does not want to adopt a new language and culture, and the second is that his family does not want to live in England.

He has, however, shown interest in managing teams in France, especially Paris Saint-Germain if it decides to change its manager.