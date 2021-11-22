Tue, November 23, 2021

life

Who will be Manchester United’s new manager?

Manchester United officially parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Sunday, ending his role as the club’s manager – a post he held for three years but with no wins under his belt. Solskjær was a legendary forward player with the club before taking over as manager.

Manchester United has appointed his deputy, Michael Carrick, to do the job until a new manager can be found.

Here are some of the contenders:
 

 

Who will be Manchester United’s new manager?

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane held the post of manager for Real Madrid twice – from 2016-2018 and from 2019-2021. The club won two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles under his management.

He may be Manchester United’s first choice, but Zidane – a former midfielder who made France the world champion in 1998 – said he is not ready to take the job.

The first reason is he does not want to adopt a new language and culture, and the second is that his family does not want to live in England.

He has, however, shown interest in managing teams in France, especially Paris Saint-Germain if it decides to change its manager.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently the head coach at Paris Saint-Germain, had led Tottenham Hotspur to a runners-up spot in the English Premier League 2016-2017 season and a UEFA Champions League finalist in 2019.

He has voiced interest in returning to England because his family lives in London.

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is currently managing Leicester City, which holds 12th place in the English Premier League. In the previous season, he won the team an FA Cup and FA Community Shield.

Rodgers had managed Liverpool before and almost won the league title in the 2014–2015 season, but the team had to settle for second place.

Manchester United will have to pay 8 million pounds in compensation to Leicester City if it decides to hire Rodgers.

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag manages the Dutch Eredivisie team AFC Ajax. Though Manchester United’s board of directors has shown an interest in hiring him, he has said he does not want to walk out on his team which is holding first place in Eredivisie. AFC Ajax has also qualified for the knockout stage in UEFA Champions League.

Published : November 22, 2021

By : THE NATION

