Fri, November 26, 2021

life

Denice Zamboanga Picks Close Friend Stamp Fairtex to Beat Ritu Phogat in Grand Prix Final

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Denice Zamboanga Picks Close Friend...

Top-ranked ONE Championship women’s atomweight Denice “Lycan Queen” Zamboanga is picking her close friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex to beat India’s Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

 Stamp and Phogat lock horns in the tournament’s final round, which goes down at ONE: Winter Warriors from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 3 December.

 “This final round is very exciting, because Stamp is there and obviously she’s my friend. She’s one of the most amazing and most dangerous strikers in the division. Ritu is very good with her wrestling,” Zamboanga said in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

 “It’s hard to call this bout, if Stamp dominates Ritu in the striking department and keeps this fight from hitting the mats, I think she’s going to win hands down. She has great takedown defense and her ground game is very well developed. And I’m maybe a little biased here but I think Stamp wins this fight because she’s a more complete fighter.”

Denice Zamboanga Picks Close Friend Stamp Fairtex to Beat Ritu Phogat in Grand Prix Final

Related Stories

 Zamboanga and Stamp previously trained together when they were teammates at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya. There, they formed a bond and friendship that would extend far beyond the cage.

 “Lycan Queen” has since left Fairtex to join Marrok Force in Bangkok, but the two remain close friends.

 “I know Stamp and I know she’s really hungry. She is really determined to win this thing, and I know she’s giving it her all. I know Ritu is too, but I’ve trained with Stamp and I know she has that unwavering will to win,” Zamboanga said.

Denice Zamboanga Picks Close Friend Stamp Fairtex to Beat Ritu Phogat in Grand Prix Final

 The winner of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final will, of course, earn the right to challenge division queen “Unstoppable” Angela Lee for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title.

 Zamboanga couldn’t be more excited for her friend, who is one step closer to realizing her dream of becoming a three-sport world champion.

 “I know how dedicated she is to this. She’s been working so hard, and I just think it will be hard for Ritu to deny Stamp. Stamp is also the more well-rounded fighter, so we’ll see,” Zamboanga said.

 “We’re finally going to see who comes out on top of this Grand Prix, and who will get to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title.”

ONE: Winter Warriors will also see the return of ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel, who defends his title against Islam Murtazaev. Meanwhile, Chinese kickboxing star Qiu Jianliang makes his ONE Championship debut against Hiroki Akimoto of Japan.

Related News

Published : November 26, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

ONE Championship Anniversary Show ONE X to Feature MMA-Muay Thai Hybrid Fight

Published : Sep 17, 2021

ONE Championship Announces ONE: FIRST STRIKE for 15 October

Published : Sep 08, 2021

ONE Championship Returns with ONE: BATTLEGROUND on 30 July

Published : Jul 19, 2021

UFC vs ONE Championship? ONE chief says bring it on

Published : May 27, 2021

Latest News

PT Max Card holders can get THB100 off on kitchen gas cylinder if they also have state welfare card

Published : Nov 26, 2021

SET slumps over 2% on a bad day for Asian stock indices

Published : Nov 26, 2021

GULF teams up with IEAT and PEA ENCOM for the joint study and investment in a power business in Samut Sakorn Industrial Estate

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Thai-Cambodia border provinces await CCSA okay before flinging open doors from Dec 16

Published : Nov 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.