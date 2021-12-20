Thai badminton stars, esports team smash their way to the top

The Thai duo’s scores of 21-12, 21-13 won them the gold medal.

Earlier, Thailand has only ever won a silver in mixed doubles in the 2019 BWF championships.

The second winners were Buriram United Esports, which beat Vietnam’s V Gaming in the grand finals of Arena of Valor International Championship 2021 held in Hanoi.

Though the team started slow, winning just one out of three games, they soon rallied and won three games straight.