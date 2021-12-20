Thai badminton stars, esports team smash their way to the top

The first was badminton stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai who beat their Japanese counterparts Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the mixed doubles final of the 2021 BWF World Championships in Spain.
The Thai duo’s scores of 21-12, 21-13 won them the gold medal.
Earlier, Thailand has only ever won a silver in mixed doubles in the 2019 BWF championships.
The second winners were Buriram United Esports, which beat Vietnam’s V Gaming in the grand finals of Arena of Valor International Championship 2021 held in Hanoi.
Though the team started slow, winning just one out of three games, they soon rallied and won three games straight.
The Thai team returned home with a cash prize of US$400,000 (13.38 million baht).
Published : December 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
