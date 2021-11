Dechapol, Sapsiree bag title, but Ratchanok loses hers at Indonesia Open

Dechapol and Sapsiree sailed past Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino with 21-12, 21-13, bagging US$62,900 (2.08 million baht).

The 26-year-old Ratchanok, however, lost to South Korea’s An Se-young 17-21, 20-22. She earned $28,900 (953,700 baht).

The Thai badminton team will next get to show off their moves at the BWF World Tour Finals in Indonesia from December 1 to 5.