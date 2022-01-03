Messi tests positive for COVID-19...

Sun, January 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain confirms that Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation along with three other players, his club Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday.

The Argentinian striker will now miss PSG's French Cup clash against third-tier side Vannes on Monday, with his teammates Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala having also contracted the virus.

"The four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols," the club said in a statement.

With the fast-spreading Omicron variant hitting Europe, France has reported more than 200,000 COVID-19 daily cases for four days in a row.

