Highlights of Beijing 2022: Opening Ceremony

The wait is finally over. Some 2,380 days after being selected as the host city, Beijing has at last raised the curtain on the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The event is expected to bring together 2,900 athletes from 91 countries and regions to vie for 109 gold medals, a record in the 98-year history of the Winter Olympics.

More than 30 state leaders, members of the royal family and heads of international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, were among the dignitaries attending the opening ceremony at the Bird's Nest on Friday.
 

Chinese national flag is relayed during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen) Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei) Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng) The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

The Olympic delegation of Greece parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Olympic delegation of the People

Photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows an electronic screen displaying &quot;The Opening Ceremony&quot; during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach addresses the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Artists stage the performance &quot;Forming a Snowflake&quot; during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Torch bearers Su Bingtian (L) and Zhou Yang attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Published : February 05, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailnad
