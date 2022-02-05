Highlights of Beijing 2022: Opening Ceremony

The event is expected to bring together 2,900 athletes from 91 countries and regions to vie for 109 gold medals, a record in the 98-year history of the Winter Olympics.
More than 30 state leaders, members of the royal family and heads of international organizations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, were among the dignitaries attending the opening ceremony at the Bird's Nest on Friday.
Published : February 05, 2022
By : Xinhua
