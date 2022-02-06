Roundup: Norway bags two golds at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 -- China won its first gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in the 2,000m mixed team relay of short track speed skating on Saturday, while Norway pocketed two of six gold medals on offer on the first competition day after the opening ceremony.

China, with a team of Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu, Wu Dajing, and Ren Ziwei, withstood late challenges from Italy to finish first in two minutes and 37.348 seconds in the event's debut at the Games.

Italy took the silver by 0.016 seconds. The bronze medal belonged to Hungary, which clocked two minutes and 40.900 seconds.

China finished third in the semifinals before the United States was disqualified after receiving a penalty, thus letting China march into the final.