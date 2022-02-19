Man Utd set to clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai said he has signed a contract for the game, which will be named “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022”.
Vinij said both Premier League teams would send their main squads to play in front of fans in Thailand.
He added that the game would showcase Thailand to an international audience, attracting tourists to stimulate the economy.
The press conference for the match will be held at 3pm on March 9 at Siam Paragon.
Early-bird tickets will be available on March 10. Normal tickets will go on sale on March 11, priced 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht. Each purchaser can reserve up to four tickets.
Related News
Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium
Premier League scores billions for UK during pandemic but Thai league sickening
Middlesbrough stun Man Utd on penalties in FA Cup
Liverpool plan to challenge Utd in Bangkok on July 12 before moving on to Singapore for a match against Crystal Palace on July 15.
Premier League teams have skipped their lucrative pre-season tours of Asia for the past two years due to the pandemic.
Published : February 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022