Fri, March 18, 2022

life

Man Utd set to clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man Utd set to clash with Liverpool...

Event organiser Fresh Air Festival has announced Manchester United and Liverpool will play an exhibition match at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai said he has signed a contract for the game, which will be named “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022”.

Vinij said both Premier League teams would send their main squads to play in front of fans in Thailand.

He added that the game would showcase Thailand to an international audience, attracting tourists to stimulate the economy.

The press conference for the match will be held at 3pm on March 9 at Siam Paragon.

Early-bird tickets will be available on March 10. Normal tickets will go on sale on March 11, priced 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht. Each purchaser can reserve up to four tickets.

Related News

Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium

Premier League scores billions for UK during pandemic but Thai league sickening

Middlesbrough stun Man Utd on penalties in FA Cup

 

Liverpool plan to challenge Utd in Bangkok on July 12 before moving on to Singapore for a match against Crystal Palace on July 15.

Premier League teams have skipped their lucrative pre-season tours of Asia for the past two years due to the pandemic.

 

Man Utd set to clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12

Related News

Published : February 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Korean Cultural Centre to host traditional wedding in Bangkok next week

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thai "granny professor" forges bridge of cross-cultural friendship

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Man Utd-Liverpool match tickets to go on sale on April 2

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.