Man Utd set to clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12

Vinij said both Premier League teams would send their main squads to play in front of fans in Thailand.

He added that the game would showcase Thailand to an international audience, attracting tourists to stimulate the economy.

The press conference for the match will be held at 3pm on March 9 at Siam Paragon.

Early-bird tickets will be available on March 10. Normal tickets will go on sale on March 11, priced 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht. Each purchaser can reserve up to four tickets.