Thongchai displays iron will in first round of the season

Thongchai hit seven birdies against two bogeys in the PGA Champions Tour season-opener at Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course and put himself in a position to challenge for a first victory in the US.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
The Champions Tour is the top men’s professional senior tour.
"Happy with my round today but I did not have very good drives, had a few misses. The key I think was that I hit very good irons. I holed some putts, although I had two three-putts for bogeys. The golf course is in good shape and everyone can attack here. There are short par fours and reachable par fives. It's a good start," said Thongchai, 52.
Germany’s Bernhard Langer, a three-time Chubb Classic winner and the current leader, posted a bogey-free 64 to card his age for the third time.
Second place was shared by Robert Karlsson from Sweden and Tim Petrovic from the US while Thongchai was tied in fourth with Retief Goosen of South Africa and Paul Stankowski from the US.
Published : February 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022