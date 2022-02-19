Thongchai displays iron will in first round of the season



The Champions Tour is the top men’s professional senior tour.

"Happy with my round today but I did not have very good drives, had a few misses. The key I think was that I hit very good irons. I holed some putts, although I had two three-putts for bogeys. The golf course is in good shape and everyone can attack here. There are short par fours and reachable par fives. It's a good start," said Thongchai, 52.

Germany’s Bernhard Langer, a three-time Chubb Classic winner and the current leader, posted a bogey-free 64 to card his age for the third time.

Second place was shared by Robert Karlsson from Sweden and Tim Petrovic from the US while Thongchai was tied in fourth with Retief Goosen of South Africa and Paul Stankowski from the US.