Sun, March 20, 2022

life

Thai duo Dechapol/Sapsiree seek title No 6 in German Open final

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai duo Dechapol/Sapsiree seek tit...

Thailand’s super duo of Dechapol "Bass" Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree "Popor" Taerattanachai are through to the final of the German Open mixed doubles after beating Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson of Scotland 21-11, 21-17 in 34 minutes on Saturday.

The Thai stars will be seeking their sixth title when they go up against Ou Xuan Yi and Huang Ya Qiong from China in the final.

In the men's singles, Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn beat Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia 21-13, 21-12 and will face Viktor Axelsen from Denmark or Lakshya Sen from India in the final.

Meanwhile, Jongkolphan "Gift" Kititharakul and Rawinda "View" Prajongjai lost 21-17, 21-12 to Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the women's doubles.

 

The Yonex Gainward German Open 2022 offers total prize money of US$180,000 or Bt5.85 million.

Related News

Published : March 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Somkiat grabs Thailand’s first win in motorcycle racing world championship

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Schoolboy, 16, shatters Thai men’s 100 metres record at National Games

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Not getting vaccinated is like walking into speeding Bangkok traffic: Dr Yong

Published : Mar 19, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Rain brought by tropical storm gives Bangkok respite from heat

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Somkiat grabs Thailand’s first win in motorcycle racing world championship

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Paetongtarn seeks new ‘family members’ as Pheu Thai’s PM candidate

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Pheu Thai to submit censure motion against Prayut in May to halt House dissolution

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.