Thai duo Dechapol/Sapsiree seek title No 6 in German Open final

In the men's singles, Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn beat Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia 21-13, 21-12 and will face Viktor Axelsen from Denmark or Lakshya Sen from India in the final.

Meanwhile, Jongkolphan "Gift" Kititharakul and Rawinda "View" Prajongjai lost 21-17, 21-12 to Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the women's doubles.