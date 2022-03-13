Thai duo Dechapol/Sapsiree seek title No 6 in German Open final

The Thai stars will be seeking their sixth title when they go up against Ou Xuan Yi and Huang Ya Qiong from China in the final.
In the men's singles, Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn beat Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia 21-13, 21-12 and will face Viktor Axelsen from Denmark or Lakshya Sen from India in the final.
Meanwhile, Jongkolphan "Gift" Kititharakul and Rawinda "View" Prajongjai lost 21-17, 21-12 to Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the women's doubles.
The Yonex Gainward German Open 2022 offers total prize money of US$180,000 or Bt5.85 million.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
