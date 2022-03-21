Use Covid blood tests to calculate percentage of Thai population infected: virologist

However, at the top of the pyramid with severe symptoms are the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Yong cited a study of 80 children aged 5 to 11 who were not in a risk group and had never shown signs of infection. The study, conducted by the Yong-led Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, tested the children’s blood and found that five of them had been infected but remained asymptomatic as they developed natural immunity to the Covid virus spike protein. Such immunity cannot be produced by vaccines.

The children belong to a segment of the Thai population that remain asymptomatic and have to take blood tests to know they have been infected with Covid-19.

Thus blood tests would be the only way to find out how many people in Thailand have been infected with the virus and developed natural immunity.