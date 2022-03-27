Fans of Lisa break Net with birthday wishes as idol spotted in Bangkok



Users of other social media platforms also joined the party, as Facebook buzzed with birthday greetings for the 25-year-old Thai member of the popular South Korean girl group.

On Tuesday, Lisa returned to Thailand for the first time in three years to celebrate her birthday. She was spotted at a barbeque shop in Bangkok on Tuesday night.

Born on March 27, 1997 in Buri Ram, Lisa developed a passion for K-pop culture and dancing at an early age. She honed her childhood talents in singing contests before eventually joining the 11-member dance crew We Zaa Cool.

In 2010, aged 13, she auditioned for South Korean music label YG Entertainment and beat competiton from 4,000 applicants to become a trainee.