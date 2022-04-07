World-renowned health specialists reveal secrets of “Health Brings Wealth"

Dispelling any myths, “Health Brings Wealth” hopes to give applicable advice based on scientific findings to put into daily practice in the long-term.

In this book, perspectives based on different medical fields are combined with discussion and how everyday choices can impact overall health systems.

Some key highlights from the co-authors and experts emphasise key advice based on their respective specialist areas and how these impact each health system.

Prof Jiří Dvořák’s mainly specialises in neurology and spinal injuries and conditions, sports medicine and lifestyle medicine that promotes a healthy lifestyle through research on the impact of exercise. He is an advocate of the prescribed 30-minute “exercise pill” and emphasises the importance of nutrition.

Prof Sergio Fazio is an expert on preventive cardiology. He discusses the importance of the cardiovascular system and the root causes of cardiovascular disease.

Adj Asst Prof Tanupol Virunhagarun is a regenerative doctor who focuses on lifestyle factors, centred around the core of lifestyle and anti-ageing medicine, in addition to chronic diseases, obesity-related diseases and causes.

Prof Keith L Black is a world-renowned neurosurgeon with a prolific body of work. His expertise on brain diseases and tumours will emphasise the important duty of the brain and how to optimise brain health and wellness as you age to prevent degenerating diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Perhaps the most important message to distill for readers is to form lifelong healthy habits that are realistic and simple enough to commit to in the long-term.