Schools must be Covid-proofed before reopening next month: Dr Yong

Covid-19 can still cause severe illness and even death in children, he added. Most at risk are the under-5 age group, who are too young to be vaccinated. Children aged under 2 were especially vulnerable, Yong said.

He urged the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to consider China’s policy of vaccinating children aged 3 and over to reduce the severity of their symptoms. The FDA currently allows vaccination from the age of six.

Yong said it would be difficult to ensure young students maintained social distancing and mask-wearing, so parents and teachers must cooperate on safety when schools open.

Meanwhile, primary school students should get vaccinated before returning to school and not attend classes if they are sick.