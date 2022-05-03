Ticket for Justin Bieber in Bangkok offered for THB37m: report

The good news is that a ticket for the zone closest to the stage is being offered for sale on Facebook. The bad news is that you’ll need 37 million baht to buy it.
That’s according to a post on the SOUNDPOP Facebook page, which provides updates on music concerts in Thailand.
So what kind of seat will 37 million baht – enough to buy a comfortable condo in central Bangkok – buy you?
SOUNDPOP says the ticket being offered is for the AR1 section, the closest that fans will be able to get to their Canadian idol when he takes the stage at Rajamangala Stadium in November.
Tickets to see the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour in Bangkok 2022 went on sale at the box office last Friday morning but were sold out within a few hours.
Can’t lay your hands on a spare 37 million baht? No problem.
As of press time, resale website viagogo was offering a seat in the same section for a mere 28.58 million baht.
Also available at the same site were around 300 cheaper tickets for other sections of the concert.
The Consumer Protection Board (OCPD) said there are no regulations to control the prices of concert tickets, so they must be fixed via negotiation. However, it added that buyers should be aware of scammers.
The Justin Bieber Justice World Tour in Bangkok 2022 kicks off at Rajamangala Stadium on November 6.
Bieber will also be landing in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo as part of a world tour that spans more than 100 dates across five continents in 2022-23.
Published : May 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
