Buakaw chosen manager of Thai kickboxing team for Southeast Asian Games

On Wednesday, Buakaw confirmed on his Facebook page that he would manage the team.
Seven male and five female Thai kickboxers will compete in the games.
The team is flying to Vietnam on Thursday and plans to return on May 14.
Kickboxing Association vice president Kukiat Srinaka and National Sports Development Fund manager Supranee Guptasa met the team before their flight to Hanoi.
Published : May 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
