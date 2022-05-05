Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Buakaw chosen manager of Thai kickboxing team for Southeast Asian Games

Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek has been chosen as manager for Thailand’s kickboxing team for the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, from May 12 to 23.

On Wednesday, Buakaw confirmed on his Facebook page that he would manage the team.

Seven male and five female Thai kickboxers will compete in the games.

The team is flying to Vietnam on Thursday and plans to return on May 14.

Kickboxing Association vice president Kukiat Srinaka and National Sports Development Fund manager Supranee Guptasa met the team before their flight to Hanoi.

Published : May 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

