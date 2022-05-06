Salah says Real Madrid showdown will be a Champions League ‘revenge final’

Real Madrid secured their spot in the final with a comeback win against Manchester City on Wednesday (May 4).

Liverpool claimed their place in the final with a 5-2 win over two legs against Villarreal on Tuesday (May 3), and Salah said he was eager to face Real again in Paris on May 28.

“Yeah, we lost in the final. It was a sad day for all of us. But yeah, I think it’s a revenge final,” Salah said.

After the final four years ago, Salah left the field in tears following a heavy fall under a challenge by Sergio Ramos, with Real going on to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory.