Salah says Real Madrid showdown will be a Champions League ‘revenge final’

Shortly after being named Footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said the upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid will be a “revenge final” as Liverpool look to avenge their loss to Real in the 2018 final.
Real Madrid secured their spot in the final with a comeback win against Manchester City on Wednesday (May 4).
Liverpool claimed their place in the final with a 5-2 win over two legs against Villarreal on Tuesday (May 3), and Salah said he was eager to face Real again in Paris on May 28.
“Yeah, we lost in the final. It was a sad day for all of us. But yeah, I think it’s a revenge final,” Salah said.
After the final four years ago, Salah left the field in tears following a heavy fall under a challenge by Sergio Ramos, with Real going on to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory.
Shortly after Real beat City 6-5 on aggregate, Salah took to social media Tweeting, "We have a score to settle.”
“I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final. So, we got them,” Salah said on Thursday.
The striker also said it was time to focus on winning the Premier League.
Liverpool are only a point behind City in the hunt for league supremacy with four matches left.
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (May 7) and have the opportunity to retake the lead as they continue their bid for a historic quadruple of trophies, which Salah says is still in the running.
Published : May 06, 2022
By : Reuters
