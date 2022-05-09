Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic debut thanks to Saudi backing

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic d...

Muay Thai is a step closer to making its debut at the Olympic Games after gaining the support of Saudi Arabia’s powerful Olympic Committee on Monday.

Thailand’s push to have its national sport included at the 2024 Paris Olympics was boosted by Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi, who presided over the opening of the National Sports Development Fund office in Bangkok.

Supranee Couptasa, manager of the Sports Development Fund, said Prince Fahd vowed to promote Muay Thai on the international stage over the next two years to enhance chances of an Olympic debut.

Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic debut thanks to Saudi backing

The Saudi royal’s visit had helped strengthen the relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia's sports authorities, she said.

Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic debut thanks to Saudi backing

Prince Fahd has a personal passion for Thailand's national sport and aims to boost its popularity in Saudi Arabia, she added.

"Prince Fahd also wants to promote Muay Thai, as well as its ceremonies and techniques, via international competitions – including the Olympic Games,” Supranee said.

Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic debut thanks to Saudi backing

The National Sports Development Fund was established in 2015 with a mission to develop athletes, coaches and associations and support national and international sports activities.

Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic debut thanks to Saudi backing

The fund grants cash prizes and scholarships and also provides welfare assistance for athletes and other sports personnel.

Thai health official raises travel alert over 2 new subvariants

Published : May 16, 2022

Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

Published : May 16, 2022

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Published : May 14, 2022

Published : May 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 16, 2022

Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

Published : May 16, 2022

Somkid pinpoints 6 concerns for Thailand’s economic recovery

Published : May 16, 2022

Tourism changes gear in Phuket, Samui after relaxation of travel restrictions

Published : May 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.