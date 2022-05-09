Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic debut thanks to Saudi backing

Thailand’s push to have its national sport included at the 2024 Paris Olympics was boosted by Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi, who presided over the opening of the National Sports Development Fund office in Bangkok.
Supranee Couptasa, manager of the Sports Development Fund, said Prince Fahd vowed to promote Muay Thai on the international stage over the next two years to enhance chances of an Olympic debut.
The Saudi royal’s visit had helped strengthen the relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia's sports authorities, she said.
Prince Fahd has a personal passion for Thailand's national sport and aims to boost its popularity in Saudi Arabia, she added.
"Prince Fahd also wants to promote Muay Thai, as well as its ceremonies and techniques, via international competitions – including the Olympic Games,” Supranee said.
The National Sports Development Fund was established in 2015 with a mission to develop athletes, coaches and associations and support national and international sports activities.
The fund grants cash prizes and scholarships and also provides welfare assistance for athletes and other sports personnel.
Published : May 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
