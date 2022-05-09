Muay Thai steps closer to Olympic debut thanks to Saudi backing

Supranee Couptasa, manager of the Sports Development Fund, said Prince Fahd vowed to promote Muay Thai on the international stage over the next two years to enhance chances of an Olympic debut.

The Saudi royal’s visit had helped strengthen the relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia's sports authorities, she said.

Prince Fahd has a personal passion for Thailand's national sport and aims to boost its popularity in Saudi Arabia, she added.

"Prince Fahd also wants to promote Muay Thai, as well as its ceremonies and techniques, via international competitions – including the Olympic Games,” Supranee said.