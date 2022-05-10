Even chance for global temperature to reach 1.5-degree threshold in 5 yrs: WMO

The likelihood is increasing with time, the United Nations' (UN) agency said in its latest climate update.

There is a 93 percent likelihood of at least one year between 2022-2026 replacing 2016 to become the warmest year on record, while the chance of the five-year average for 2022-2026 being higher than the last five years (2017-2021) is also 93 percent, it said.

WMO said the chance of temporarily exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius has risen steadily since 2015, when it was close to zero.

For the years between 2017 and 2021, there was a 10 percent chance of exceedance, and that probability has increased to nearly 50 percent for the 2022-2026 period.



