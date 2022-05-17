Thai women’s football team manager suffers nose injury in freak accident

Nualphan suffered a nose injury after accidentally getting hit on the nose by goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan's elbow before the match against Laos on Monday.
Nualphan, who also known as "Madam Pang”, however turned up to cheer her team at Thien Truong Stadium in Vietnam where Thailand beat Laos 1-0.
After the match, she posted a Facebook message that she would be going for an X-ray on Tuesday, adding that she would have to return to Thailand to receive treatment. The message had received more than 5,000 comments as of Tuesday.
She posted another Facebook message on Tuesday, saying that she is undergoing medical check-up at Bich Ngoc Hospital. She also thanked fans for their encouragement.
A hospital scan had shown that her nose was not broken, Nualphan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon. There was no blood and only bruising around the nose, she added.
She thanked Bangkok Hospital medics, the Thai ambassador to Vietnam, media outlets and football fans for their support.
Nualphan was appointed manager of Thailand’s national women’s football team in August 2021. She guided the team to victory in the 2020 AFF Championship.
Published : May 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
