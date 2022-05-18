IFC supports Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi in public health expansion

Mr. Makhtar Diop - the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Mr. Alfonso Garcia Mora - the Regional Vice President of the IFC for East Asia and Pacific, visited Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi and received the warmest welcome from the company's executives, namely Mr. John Lee Koshun, Board Chairman of Principal Capital Pub Co., Ltd., and Dr. Satit Viddayakorn, Managing Director of Principal Capital, together with company executives and the healthcare workers.

IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop at this occasion announced IFC’s willingness to support Principal Capital’s healthcare network’s plan to expand and improve the quality of public health and make healthcare more accessible to the Thai people in the secondary provinces’ per the company’s target.

Mr. Tanee Maneenut, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Principal Capital (PRINC) revealed the company’s 2023 plan to expand the hospital network to 20 hospitals, Klai Baan Klai Jai Clinic, a primary care clinic network to 40 clinics, alongside the plan to become a sustainable health network.

He also emphasized the company’s willingness to work with local investors that have the capability to expand the health network together with PRINC towards the common goal of improving Thai public health.