Ratchnok makes short work of Chinese rival to enter quarters

The Thai world No. 8 won in straight games 21-13, 21-15 against her world No. 14-ranked rival.
In the quarter-final, she will meet Dane Line Drost Christophersen who beat India’s Malvika Bansod 16-21, 21-14, 21-14.
The Super 500 tournament offers total prize money of US$360,000 (THB12 million). The final will be held on May 22.
Credit : Photographer Wanchai Kraisornkhajit #NationPhoto
Published : May 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
