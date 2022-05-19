Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Ratchnok makes short work of Chinese rival to enter quarters

Thai badminton ace Ratchanok Intanon proved too strong for Wang Zhiyi of China in the second round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open on Thursday at the Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

The Thai world No. 8 won in straight games 21-13, 21-15 against her world No. 14-ranked rival.

In the quarter-final, she will meet Dane Line Drost Christophersen who beat India’s Malvika Bansod 16-21, 21-14, 21-14.

The Super 500 tournament offers total prize money of US$360,000 (THB12 million). The final will be held on May 22.

Credit : Photographer Wanchai Kraisornkhajit #NationPhoto

Published : May 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

