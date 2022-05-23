Wed, May 25, 2022

Mohamed Salah wins Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker

Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot award for the 2021-22 campaign alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

The Liverpool No.11 ended the season with 23 goals – level with Son – from 35 appearances, earning him the trophy for the third time in his Reds career.
 

Salah’s final league goal came as he featured as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday, helping the Reds to a 3-1 win.

The Egyptian has scored 31 times in all competitions with one game remaining and was recently voted the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

Salah also ended the campaign with 13 assists, which saw him secure the Premier League’s Playmaker award in a double for the forward.

In that ranking, he finished one ahead of teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

By : THE NATION

