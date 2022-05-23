De Gea: WE CAN BUILD SOMETHING GOOD NEXT SEASON

Speaking to club media post-match, De Gea explained his sadness at how the season has gone, but was positive about the future.

"We all know it’s been a very bad season from everyone," he began.

"Let’s have a good rest of the summer, repair ourselves in the mind and the body, and be ready to fight again this next season.

"I just want to be positive, just forget about this season. I saw already the new manager is in the stands so that’s a good signal and I trust that things are going to improve for Manchester United."

New United manager Erik ten Hag was in the stands in South London, getting a first look at the players he will be working with from next season.

While De Gea believes the Dutchman has a big task ahead of him, he is eager to work with the three-time Eredivisie winner.