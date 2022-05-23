De Gea: WE CAN BUILD SOMETHING GOOD NEXT SEASON

The Spaniard started our final-day defeat away to Crystal Palace, meaning he played every minute of a disappointing Premier League campaign that ends with United in sixth-place.
Speaking to club media post-match, De Gea explained his sadness at how the season has gone, but was positive about the future.
"We all know it’s been a very bad season from everyone," he began.
"Let’s have a good rest of the summer, repair ourselves in the mind and the body, and be ready to fight again this next season.
"I just want to be positive, just forget about this season. I saw already the new manager is in the stands so that’s a good signal and I trust that things are going to improve for Manchester United."
New United manager Erik ten Hag was in the stands in South London, getting a first look at the players he will be working with from next season.
While De Gea believes the Dutchman has a big task ahead of him, he is eager to work with the three-time Eredivisie winner.
“If I’m honest it’s a big job for him,” said our no.1. “But he won some things in Ajax and been playing very good, attacking football so that’s what we need.
“Hopefully, with some new players and with the new manager and his staff, [there will be] some new energy.
He added: “[I hope the players] who stay in the club just fight together to improve the team and [get] the club as high as possible. Hopefully together and with the fans as well, we can build something good.”
De Gea was honoured to achieved the feat of playing every minute in a Premier League season.
“I’m proud that I played every single minute of the Premier League,” said the Spaniard. “I came here and showed my level and helped the team.
“I think I helped the team in some games, but [unfortunately] it wasn’t enough to be in the Champions League.”
Despite the underwhelming finish to the season, United’s supporters were full of voice all afternoon at Selhurst Park and De Gea thanked to the fans for their unwavering support.
He said: “It’s unbelievable they stay even when the game finished, they are still there to support the team. I’ve never seen that in football. The fans are unbelievable.
“So, thanks, big thanks to them, the ones who go to Old Trafford, the ones who go to away games, they’ve been amazing. Thanks very much to everyone.”
Published : May 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022